Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Underperform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

RCH stock opened at C$39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$20.51 and a 1 year high of C$36.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.77.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$248.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.4895863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 58,700 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.95, for a total transaction of C$2,051,283.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,226,994 shares in the company, valued at C$147,713,150.73. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,445 shares in the company, valued at C$1,765,186.50. Insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $3,231,150 over the last quarter.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

