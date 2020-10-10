Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading 15% Higher

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) rose 15% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 5,697,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 1,273,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

REI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.51.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ring Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 72.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

