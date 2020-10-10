Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) Insider Megan Clark Buys 525 Shares

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) insider Megan Clark bought 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$94.33 ($67.38) per share, with a total value of A$49,523.25 ($35,373.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$83.72 and its 200-day moving average is A$89.68.

Get Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $2.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

About Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.