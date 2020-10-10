Riot Blockchain Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 31,925 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,736 call options.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Soo Il Benjamin Yi sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $154,238.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 388.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 80,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Riot Blockchain by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIOT opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.17. Riot Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Riot Blockchain will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

