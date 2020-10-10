RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $20.45 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $21.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income.

