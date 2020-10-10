RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

