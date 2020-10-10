Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $235.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $221.71 and last traded at $220.94, with a volume of 1486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.55.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $71,651,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Roku by 70.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

