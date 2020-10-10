Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €59.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.94 ($55.23).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €48.18 ($56.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion and a PE ratio of -174.98. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($64.12).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.