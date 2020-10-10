RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

RPM International has increased its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

RPM International stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.90.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

