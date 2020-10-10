RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $91.00 price target on the stock. RPM International traded as high as $90.60 and last traded at $88.51, with a volume of 3293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

According to Zacks, “RPM reported solid results for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Its top and bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved significantly from the year-ago period. The uptrend was mainly driven by a strategically balanced business model and the 2020 MAP to Growth initiative. The MAP program is expected to deliver run-rate savings of $290 million by fiscal 2021-end (as of now, 23 plants have been closed out of 31 planned). It has been benefiting from strong demand for commercial sealants and roofing in NA on pent-up demand due to pandemic-related delays, and from easier comparison, acquisitions, favorable product mix and moderation in some raw material categories. However, currency headwinds and weather-related woes are causes of concern. RPM's shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.