Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of RUS opened at C$19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Russel Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$10.97 and a one year high of C$23.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 45.55.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.00 million. Analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 361.90%.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

