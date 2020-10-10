SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.09 ($162.46).

SAP stock opened at €133.06 ($156.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion and a PE ratio of 34.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is €135.12 and its 200-day moving average is €121.90. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

