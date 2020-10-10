Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Shares Up 5.5% After Dividend Announcement

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.67. 123,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 103,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.26%.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $215.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,368.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,500. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $748,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $294,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.