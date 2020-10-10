SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SBM Offshore stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

