Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,771 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

SLB stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.