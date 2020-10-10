Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Trading 7.4% Higher

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.79. 117,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 133,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $639.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. The business had revenue of $97.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.08 million. Analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $34,157.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

