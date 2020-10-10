Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Trading Down 2.9%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 1,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

