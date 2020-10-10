SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Stock Price Up 0%

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) shares were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.20. Approximately 142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SHIMIZU CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter.

About SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

