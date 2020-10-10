Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSTI. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Shotspotter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.89.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $352.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shotspotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 2.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

