Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, September 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.22.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $426.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $144.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 219,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

