SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Trading 9.6% Higher

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares traded up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.53. 348,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 825% from the average session volume of 37,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The company has a market cap of $14.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SigmaTron International stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.33% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

