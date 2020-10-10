Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) Shares Down 3.8%

Silver Bear Resources Inc. (TSE:SBR) fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 35,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 76,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of $100.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.43 million during the quarter.

About Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR)

Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

