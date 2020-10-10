Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong Sells 7,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.44, for a total transaction of C$66,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,321,600.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, September 29th, David Tokpay Kong sold 7,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.86, for a total transaction of C$69,020.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Tokpay Kong sold 8,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.52, for a total transaction of C$84,160.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$19,640.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, David Tokpay Kong sold 4,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total transaction of C$41,120.00.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$64.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

About Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.