SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

SKM opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 68.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SK Telecom by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SK Telecom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in SK Telecom by 41.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

