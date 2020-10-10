Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 4,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

