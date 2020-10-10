Slack (NYSE:WORK) Receives $32.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Slack (NYSE:WORK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:WORK opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.45 and a beta of -0.21.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,988.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,076.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,853 shares of company stock valued at $20,987,066. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Slack by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Slack by 82.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Slack by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after buying an additional 4,556,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

