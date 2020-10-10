SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 5,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

About SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,625 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

