Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLGL. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

