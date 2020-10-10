Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 5.3%

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $278.56 and last traded at $289.00. Approximately 3,176,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,258,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.15.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total value of $10,402,112.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total value of $1,707,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,942.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,231 shares of company stock worth $26,152,884. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,291,000 after acquiring an additional 588,783 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,846,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 319,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after acquiring an additional 241,351 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.