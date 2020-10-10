Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Down 23.5%

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) dropped 23.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 7,144,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,397% from the average daily volume of 477,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

XPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

