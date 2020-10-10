Spiking (SPIKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $500,850.35

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market capitalization of $500,850.35 and approximately $68.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spiking has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $564.35 or 0.04993137 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00054142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00030952 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.