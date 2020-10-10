Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Receives $1.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBPH opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $23.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules.

