Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Square by 21.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after buying an additional 222,046 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Square by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Square by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,496,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,399,000 after buying an additional 224,801 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $187.28 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $188.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.06 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $4,990,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,107,654.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Square from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.