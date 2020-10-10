Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on STMP. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.67.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $263.53 on Wednesday. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $11,190,621.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,576 shares of company stock valued at $65,600,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

