Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCBFF shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SCBFF stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

