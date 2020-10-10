Starbucks Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

SBUX opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,874.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 187,134 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $631,951,000 after acquiring an additional 916,469 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 473,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

