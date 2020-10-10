Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Raised by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

