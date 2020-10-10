Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Aphria Call Options (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 51,759 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical volume of 12,036 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Aphria by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aphria by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $5.75 on Friday. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

