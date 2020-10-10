Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 123,493 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 68,607 call options.

TLRY stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.92.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,758.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $2,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,808.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,517,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,585. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Think Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tilray by 384.6% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 869,224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tilray by 363.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

