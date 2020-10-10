Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Call Options (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,315 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,105% compared to the typical volume of 105 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $458.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

