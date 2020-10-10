Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 250,313 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 650% compared to the typical daily volume of 33,375 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

GameStop stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

