Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 38,178 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 15,271 call options.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of JMIA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 179,924 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 741,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,517.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,228 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

