Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

