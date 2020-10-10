Stuart Lorimer Purchases 32 Shares of A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.61).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 471.90 ($6.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.50 million and a PE ratio of 25.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 419.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 455.61. A.G. Barr plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 641 ($8.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. A.G. Barr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 453.75 ($5.93).

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

