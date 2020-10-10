SUN (SUN) Hits Market Cap of $24.13 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One SUN token can currently be bought for about $14.38 or 0.00127252 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $24.13 million and $136.97 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00251559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00092863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.01513176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00157358 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,677,831 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home.

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

