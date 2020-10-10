Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.35.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.82. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.5085154 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -23.72%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

