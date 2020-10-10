Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.35.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.5085154 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -23.72%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

