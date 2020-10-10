Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NOVA stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $33.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $174,454,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $678,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,902,378 shares of company stock worth $383,394,075 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,904,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

