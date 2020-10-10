SVB Leerink Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a report issued on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $841.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 4,811,013 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,103,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 138,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 85,155 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

