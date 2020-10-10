Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires Shares of 1,752 Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $5,246,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 51.0% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 26.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,773,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

ZS stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.30.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $3,152,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $8,742,519.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,778 shares of company stock valued at $38,076,024. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

